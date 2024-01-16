OpenAI Will Roll Out New Tools To Thwart Election Misinformation

The startup will start encoding images produced by its Dall-E 3 image-generator tool with provenance information — which refers to data about the origins of a piece of content, such as who produced the image and when it was made. That could help voters better understand whether images they see on the web are made with AI. The process will use a cryptographic standard established by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, or C2PA. Adobe Inc., Microsoft Corp., Intel Corp and a handful of other companies co-founded the coalition in 2021.