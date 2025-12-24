OnePlus Turbo Tipped To Get Flagship-Level Display, 9,000mAh Battery; India Release Likely
A tipster indicates that the device will incorporate a premium BOE panel.
The OnePlus Turbo series is rumoured to debut next month in China, tailored for gaming enthusiasts. While earlier leaks have highlighted superior display, a 9,000mAh battery, and performance powered by a Snapdragon processor, a tipster now indicates that the device will incorporate a premium BOE panel. There are also indications that at least one model from the Turbo lineup could become available internationally.
OnePlus Turbo Display Specs Tipped
A Weibo update from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station states that the upcoming OnePlus Turbo will include a 1.5K LTPS BOE display boasting a 165Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to integrate a proprietary Display P3 lite chip along with top-tier luminescent materials. This is said to deliver colour accuracy comparable to flagship devices, while lowering energy usage and prolonging the screen’s durability.
According to the tipster, it will also feature high-frequency PWM dimming to minimise strain during extended gaming or media consumption. The bezels — referred to as “black bar width” — are described as impressively slim. The source further notes that this might be the sole BOE display in its price range offering flagship-level quality.
OnePlus Turbo India Launch, Specs, And Features (Expected)
One tipster has previously suggested a global release for the OnePlus Turbo, including in India. The handset is tipped to house a massive 9,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast wired charging. Internally, it reportedly carries the codename “Volkswagen.”
Earlier reports also mentioned that one of the versions will come powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The chipset reportedly achieves AnTuTu benchmark scores exceeding 2.6 million. A separate Turbo model is also rumoured to arrive simultaneously, likely equipped with a Snapdragon 7-series processor.
Information on the camera setup remains sparse. The OnePlus Turbo is expected to include a dual rear camera array with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.