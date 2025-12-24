OnePlus Turbo Tipped To Get Flagship-Level Display, 9,000mAh Battery; India Release Likely

A Weibo update from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station states that the upcoming OnePlus Turbo will include a 1.5K LTPS BOE display boasting a 165Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to integrate a proprietary Display P3 lite chip along with top-tier luminescent materials. This is said to deliver colour accuracy comparable to flagship devices, while lowering energy usage and prolonging the screen’s durability.

According to the tipster, it will also feature high-frequency PWM dimming to minimise strain during extended gaming or media consumption. The bezels — referred to as “black bar width” — are described as impressively slim. The source further notes that this might be the sole BOE display in its price range offering flagship-level quality.