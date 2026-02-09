UP Tobacco Baron's Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, FIR registered

Police on Monday filed an FIR against an "unidentified person" after a speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by a tobacco baron's son ploughed into pedestrians here, leaving at least six injured.

Recalling the horror, which unfolded on VIP Road in the upscale Gwaltoli area on Sunday, eyewitnesses said the car first hit an autorickshaw and then crashed into a stationary motorcycle, flinging its rider nearly 10 feet into the air.

The car mounted the motorcycle's front wheel and dragged it for some distance before hitting an electric pole and coming to a halt.

An FIR has been registered in the matter against an unidentified person, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said. No one has been detained in connection with the incident, the DCP said in a response to a question, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

Asked if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, the officer said it will be known once the probe has been completed.

On Sunday, Srivastava told reporters, "The accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman K K Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area."

K K Mishra is the owner of Banshidhar Exports Pvt. Ltd., which supplies tobacco to gutkha manufacturers in the region. One of the injured, Taufiq, a resident of Yamunaganj, was thrown several metres and suffered serious leg injuries. The remaining injured sustained fractures and bruises, police said.

Angry locals gathered at the spot after the accident and surrounded the car, forcing the driver to remain inside. Witnesses alleged that private bouncers accompanying the accused tried to push back the crowd and behaved aggressively, escalating tension.

Police rushed to the spot, rescued the driver and shifted him and the injured to a private hospital. The damaged Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station, officials said.

At the police station, the victims and local residents alleged misbehaviour by the associates of the accused and claimed that police were going soft on him due to his family's influence. Some alleged that pressure was being exerted for a compromise.

Sonu Tripathi, one of the injured, told mediapersons that he and his cousin were standing near their motorcycle when the car hit them.

He said his cousin fell and two other persons were flung onto the footpath. "We have filed a complaint, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

