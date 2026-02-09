Government Denies 'Foreign CEO' Rule for Airlines; Indigo Stock Rebounds

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd have bounced back to over 1.5% after the Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified that no such requirement of 'Indian CEOs' has been asked of Indian airline carriers.

A leading media organisation had reported government sources saying that the Aviation Ministry has indicated to airlines the need for Indian CEOs at Indian carriers such as Air India and IndiGo.

The Minsitry of Civil Aviation has categorically denied the report. The share price jumped over 1.5% and is now trading at around Rs 4,962.30 apiece.

IndiGo is headed by Dutch airline executive Pieter Elbers, with over 30 years of aviation experience. He was appointed the CEO of the Indian airline carrier in 2022.

Meanwhile, Campbell Wilson has been serving as CEO and Managing Director of Air India from 2022 as well. Wilson joined Air India after 26 years with Singapore Airlines.

This is a developing story.

