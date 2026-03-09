OnePlus 15T Design, Colours Confirmed After Specs Reveal Earlier

OnePlus has officially unveiled the design and colour options for the OnePlus 15T ahead of its imminent launch in China. Positioned as the successor to the OnePlus 13T, which debuted in April 2025, the device is being marketed as a compact flagship. This comes on the back of the Chinese company revealing key specs and features of the OnePlus 15T, including display and a “large” battery.

OnePlus 15T Design, Colours Showcased

OnePlus shared the first official renders of the OnePlus 15T on Weibo, displaying a sleek handset with a compact make and slim bezels. The standout rear element is a squarish camera module with rounded edges, which houses dual camera sensors and an LED flash above them. The design is consistent with the styling seen on recent models such as the OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 15, and OnePlus 15R.

The camera housing is not very thick, which means the device should not wobble much when used lying flat on the table. The back panel has rounded edges and a flat frame for improved grip.

Two colour variants have been revealed: a matte green edition with a matching camera module and a darker brown option.

OnePlus 15T Specs And Features

OnePlus has also confirmed several key specifications of the device. The OnePlus 15T will sport a 6.32-inch flat display with ultra-thin bezels and a prominent “gold R angle” for a more premium appearance. Camera capabilities include an upgraded LUMO periscope telephoto lens, while durability is indicated by an impressive IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

A 7,500mAh “glacier battery” is expected to be housed inside the OnePlus 15T. OnePlus China President Li Jie has said that it exceeds the capacity of many bigger-display flagship phones. Also, 100W Super Flash Charging is confirmed, paired with bypass charging support to reduce heat during intensive use.

