Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Unveiled — Check India Launch Date, Confirmed Specs And Features

Samsung today announced the Galaxy M17e 5G, which is set to launch in India around mid-March. The company revealed almost all the specs and features of the upcoming smartphone, while keeping the price a secret. The M17e 5G brings together a long-lasting 6,000mAh battery, performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, AI features including Google Gemini AI and Circle to Search, and a smooth 120Hz display.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launch Date In India

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M17e 5G will launch on March 17 in India. It is expected to go on sale immediately after that via the official channels and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specs And Features Confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling through apps, social media, and websites. It includes Adaptive Brightness and High Brightness Mode for clear visibility even in bright sunlight.

Battery life is a key highlight of the Galaxy M17e 5G, with a 6,000mAh capacity supporting extended streaming, browsing, and connectivity. One UI 8 optimisations, including sleep mode for unused apps, help maximise battery life.

The Galaxy M17e 5G comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. The integrated 5G modem ensures fast downloads, stable streaming, and broad network compatibility across India, Samsung said.

On the photography front, the Galaxy M17e 5G includes a 50MP main camera, paired with a 2MP depth sensor for natural portrait bokeh effects. An 8MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M17e 5G has an 8.2 mm profile, a GFRP (Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer) back panel, a key island design for easy button access, and an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

The phone runs One UI 8.0 based on Android 16, offering capabilities like Large Folders, Now Bar and Live Notifications on the lock screen, Google Gemini AI, and Circle to Search. Samsung promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Security features include Auto Blocker to prevent unauthorised app installations and Samsung Knox Vault for protection of sensitive data.

The Galaxy M17e 5G is available in Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue colourways. The pricing will be revealed at the launch.

