OnePlus 12 Series Launch Event: Date, Time, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details

Since the OnePlus 12 has already been launched in China, most of the features of the smartphone are known. The new smartphones are expected to go on sale via Amazon from January 30 onwards, according to media leaks.

The OnePlus 12 runs on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support. The OnePlus 12 will operate on Android 14, featuring a customised OxygenOS 14 interface, according to a report in The Times of India.

According to multiple media reports, the OnePlus 12 will cost Rs. 64,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM. The 16GB RAM model is expected to be priced at Rs. 69,999.

The OnePlus 12R will likely come with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is likely to have a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will be backed by a 5500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Media leaks suggest that the price of the OnePlus 12R will start at Rs 40,000 for the 8GB+ 128 GB model while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to be priced at around Rs 50,000.

The OnePlus Buds 3 will offer up to 44 hours of playback and a 7 hour playback on 10-minute charge, the company has claimed. The OnePlus Buds 3 are also reported to be equipped with advanced features to enhance the audio experience. The expected launch price is likely to be between Rs 5,000-6,000.