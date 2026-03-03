MWC 2026: Vivo Showcases X300 Ultra With Massive 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Kit

As widely expected, Vivo has teased its upcoming flagship smartphone — the Vivo X300 Ultra — at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, highlighting its focus on advanced exploration in mobile imaging and videography. The device was displayed in a professional setup that included a SmallRig video cage for added stability and accessory mounting, along with a large detachable Zeiss telephoto extender kit.

This new accessory, known as the Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, provides a 400mm equivalent focal length and enables up to 17x optical zoom, pushing its telephoto closer to those of dedicated mirrorless cameras. The setup can reportedly reach up to 30x zoom (around 800mm) while maintaining high image quality.

The extender attaches through a circular mount integrated into the SmallRig cage rather than a simple clip-on system. The overall rig features elements like a top-mounted compact LED panel light and a stabilised grip or gimbal-style handle for better control. The phone's rear design appears similar to its predecessor, featuring a prominent circular camera island centred on the back panel.

Vivo X300 Ultra Launch And Expected Specs

Vivo has officially confirmed that the X300 Ultra will launch in global markets, marking the first time an Ultra model in the X-series will be available outside China. This expands its reach to regions where Vivo already operates, though exact availability, pricing, and full launch timelines have not yet been detailed.

The X300 Ultra is anticipated to get a 200MP Sony LYT901 main sensor, paired with a 200MP Samsung HPB periscope telephoto sensor and a 50MP Sony LYT828 ultrawide. Other expected specifications include a 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, 6.82-inch flat LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and Android 16 with OriginOS 6 skin, IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port.

