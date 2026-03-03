Get App
Indian Embassy In Iran Asks Indian Nationals To 'Remain Indoors'

Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are learnt to be stuck in Iran.

The war between the US and Iran has spread across the Middle East.
Photo Source: AP/PTI

India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Iran to exercise utmost caution and remain indoors as far as possible as the security situation in the Persian Gulf nation deteriorated in view of fresh military strikes by the US and Israel.

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," the Indian embassy in Tehran said in a fresh advisory.

"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India," it said.

Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are learnt to be stuck in Iran.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

