Motorola’s Foldables To Get GrapheneOS? Here's What We Know

GrapheneOS, the open-source and security-focused Android operating system, is preparing to expand beyond Google Pixel smartphones, with official support for select Motorola devices planned from 2027.

Motorola Expansion

The GrapheneOS Foundation revealed on Mastodon that it aims to support a Motorola slab flagship in 2027, followed by foldable models like the Razr Fold and Razr Ultra. This rollout marks a notable milestone, positioning the Razr Ultra as the first clamshell smartphone to officially support the security-centric OS, reported by Gadgets360.

Under its planned expansion, Motorola will become the first major smartphone manufacturer outside Google to receive official GrapheneOS support.

The rollout is expected to begin in 2027 with a traditional, non-folding Motorola flagship before expanding to the company's foldable range. Planned devices include the Motorola Razr Fold and Razr Ultra.

If the plan proceeds as expected, the Razr Ultra could become the first clamshell-style flip smartphone to receive official GrapheneOS support, marking a significant expansion for the privacy-focused platform.

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Security Requirements

The foundation said Motorola's 2026 smartphones are close to meeting its security requirements but still have gaps. In particular, current models reportedly lack sufficiently mature hardware memory tagging and secure element integration, features considered important for meeting GrapheneOS's security standards.

The foundation expects Motorola's next-generation flagship hardware to address these limitations. It has also highlighted Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite platform as hardware that could meet its requirements.

Motorola Collaboration

Motorola is reportedly working with the GrapheneOS Foundation by providing dedicated engineers, drivers and firmware to support the development and integration process. However, devices running GrapheneOS are expected to occupy the higher end of Motorola's portfolio and could cost more than comparable Google Pixel smartphones.

Continued Pixel Support

The expansion does not mean GrapheneOS will end its relationship with Google Pixel. The foundation has reaffirmed that existing Pixel support will continue, with plans to support the upcoming Google Pixel 11 series as well.

What It Means for Users

The planned Motorola expansion represents a major development for users seeking privacy-focused Android alternatives, giving them more hardware choices beyond Google's Pixel range, as per Gadgets360.

However, official support remains dependent on Motorola's upcoming hardware meeting the foundation's stringent security requirements. The first supported Motorola flagship is expected in 2027, followed by the company's foldable devices.

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