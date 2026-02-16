Low-Cost Apple MacBook To Come With A Splash Of Colour, Set For March Launch

Apple is preparing to introduce a new affordable MacBook aimed at expanding its market share with a more budget-friendly option, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The device is anticipated to be announced during an event in March 2026. Apple is also likely to add a “fun” element in these MacBooks in the form of some playful colours.

MacBook With A Splash Of Colour

A standout feature highlighted by Gurman is the introduction of more playful and unique colour options — marking a departure from Apple's typical subdued colourways on laptops. Apple has reportedly tested shades such as blue, pink, light green, and light yellow, along with the classic silver and dark grey options.

Of note, not all of these test colours may make the final lineup. However, the inclusion of brighter tones means Apple is aiming to better appeal to students and younger set of users.

Low-Cost MacBook: Expected Features And Prices

The low-cost MacBook positions Apple to better compete against budget Windows laptops and Chromebooks, while maintaining key aspects of the Mac experience like build quality and ecosystem integration.

The device will reportedly be powered by the A18 Pro chip — the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup — rather than using Mac-specific M-series Apple Silicon chips. While this is less powerful than the chips in current MacBook Air or Pro models, the A18 Pro remains highly capable.

Gurman has indicated that the display size will be slightly under 13 inches, with some earlier rumours zeroing in on 12.9 inches. To keep costs down without sacrificing premium feel, Apple is not opting for a plastic shell. Instead, the company has reportedly developed a new, more cost-effective aluminium manufacturing process, an improvement over the methods used for existing MacBook Air and Pro models.

Pricing remains unofficial, but previous leaks and reports point to a starting price around $699 — significantly lower than the current MacBook Air's $999 entry point.

