Infosys To Open Tech Hub For Swedish Electric Automotive Manufacturer Polestar In Bengaluru

Infosys Ltd. has announced a collaboration with Polestar, a Swedish electric performance car brand. This engagement aims to create a base for Polestar’s development of in-car infotainment, software and electrical/electronics engineering, user experience and cloud-powered digital services. Infosys will also leverage in-tech, its latest acquisition in the research and development space, to support the collaboration.

Infosys will establish a technology hub for Polestar at its development centre in Bengaluru. The hub aims to deliver electric vehicle software development and validation across domains including infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems and telematics.

It will also support Polestar’s product management, customer engagement and corporate solutions and accelerate direct-to-consumer digital services through cloud-native development, testing and data engineering. Polestar will leverage Infosys’ assets like engineering labs, design studio and Living Labs.

“We believe that this collaboration will enhance Polestar's digital roadmap by leveraging India's well-regarded software and automotive engineering talent pool. Building on Infosys' extensive experience in automotive engineering, digital transformation and global delivery leadership, we aim to bring the infrastructure and innovation to co-create next generation EV capabilities,” said Jasmeet Singh, executive vice president and global head of manufacturing, Infosys.

Sven Bauer, head of software at Polestar, added, “Polestar is starting a new chapter in the company’s global setup with our partner Infosys in Bengaluru. We look forward to building automotive competence in the Polestar Tech Hub, to support our growing vehicle portfolio and new model launches.”