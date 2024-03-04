IBM Expands Technology Expert Labs In India To Accelerate AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity Adoption

IBM has announced the expansion of its technology expert labs capacity in India, with the aim of helping enterprises realise the potential of technologies like artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud, and cybersecurity and stay competitive.

IBM’s India Centre is looking to build capacity and competency in generative AI, data, automation, sustainability, security, cloud and software. Located in Bengaluru and Kochi, the team of technical experts will help advise, design and deploy technologies for global clients in an attempt to increase return on investment and minimise implementation risks.

"Businesses are looking for experts who can guide them along each step of their transformation or technology adoption journey by ensuring their projects are successful. The Technology Expert Labs provides that expertise to help our clients deploy our products and solutions rapidly and successfully," Sanjay Pal, vice president, IBM Technology Expert Labs, said.

Organisations across the world are adopting technologies like AI and generative AI at an accelerated rate to deliver these solutions successfully. It is important to have the right skill sets and talent to integrate new technologies into the existing IT landscape and business processes.

According to the Global AI Adoption Index 2023 conducted on behalf of IBM, 33% of surveyed companies reported that limited AI skills and expertise are hindering successful AI adoption, and 22% said that AI projects are too difficult to integrate and scale. In addition, 35% said that a lack of skills for implementation is a big inhibitor for adopting generative AI.

"Co-located with IBM product development teams in Bengaluru and Kochi, the Technology Expert Labs will have first-in-line access to product insights, features, and solutions, benefiting IBM clients and partners in India and globally,” said Gaurav Sharma, vice president, IBM India Labs and Ecosystem.