Hyderabad Becomes Home To Eyeline Studios, Netflix's Fifth International VFX Hub

In a bid to expand its global VFX footprint, Netflix Inc. launched its premier visual effects and virtual production hub, Eyeline Studios, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The launch also signified a strategic push in the country's fast growing animation, VFX, gaming, and comics sector. Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, state IT minister Sridhar Babu, information & broadcasting ministry secretary Sanjay Jaju, and actor-producer Rana Daggubati, alongside Jeff Shapiro, CEO of Eyeline Studios were among the attendees of the inauguration.

The Hyderabad office is Eyeline's fifth global location after Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seoul, and London, spanning 32,000 sq ft with state-of-the-art technology for advanced visual effects and generative virtual production, backed by a hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Eyeline Studios is Netflix's premier innovation hub for visual effects and virtual production, where practical filmmaking meets next-generation technology.

The studio which was founded in 2019, merged with Scanline VFX in 2025 to form a single, comprehensive creative force operating across three divisions: Studios, VFX, and Labs. Scanline VFX is a visual effects powerhouse established in 1989.

Among its proprietary capabilities are the Light Dome volumetric lighting system, LED volume stages, 4D capture systems, and AI/ML-driven production tools.

The studio's credits span popular and upcoming productions such as “Happy Gilmore 2”, “Wednesday”, “Stranger Things”, and “Daredevil: Born Again”, earning multiple prestigious awards in recognition of its groundbreaking work in visual effects.

CM Reddy said Hyderabad is a natural home for Netflix.

"Both are global success stories. Both are rising higher. Our partnership has been built on shared similarities. Netflix wants to entertain the world and we want to enrich the world. Netflix and Hyderabad respect all cultures and welcome people from every part of the world.

"Both Netflix and Hyderabad are gateways. Netflix collects talent and content from all over the world for viewers globally. Hyderabad connects opportunities and talent globally. We are both like bridges. We connect. We both adopt change," he said.

The chief minister said the Telangana government will "ensure total support" to Netflix.

"I believe this program is proof of India and Telangana's growing role in shaping the future of global entertainment. Together we will leave a mark on the future," he said.

At the event, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos addressed the gathering through a video message and described Eyeline as the streamer's production innovation hub.

“India is one of the most dynamic storytelling markets in the world, with extraordinary creative voices, technical depth, and production scale. We're also encouraged by the strong national focus on the AVGC sector. The Government of India's emphasis to create 2 million skilled jobs in this sector by 2030 signals confidence and optimism, and we are committed to supporting this vision," he added.

Sarandos said Netflix wants more innovation and creation to happen from India with Indian talent.

"Creative technology is not just culture, it is capability, jobs, exports, and future-ready skills. Eyeline Hyderabad can contribute meaningfully to that momentum. Many of the most loved and ambitious stories in the world are brought to life with advanced visual effects and production technology," he said.

Speaking at the launch, Shapiro said India had long played a defining role in global visual effects — not merely because of scale, but because of the depth of creative and technical talent.

"I'm amazed by the scale and superiority of visual effects in Indian films, like 'Brahmastra', 'RRR', 'Kalki' and "Baahubali'. Over the past two decades, the visual effects industry here has grown. We are also seeing strong momentum in the sector, particularly across the AVGC ecosystem, supporting policy initiatives and growing focus on building the next generation talent.

"Eyeline was created to bring together filmmakers, artists, and technology to develop workflows and visual effects to bring these stories to life. That is why Hyderabad feels like such a natural place for us to be here. This city brings together two things that modern storytellers really depend on -- One, a really neat production of the system and two, a big pool of technology engineering," he added.

Daggubati said the launch of Eyeline Studios in India is a big moment for the Indian film industry.

"For the past 20-25 years, we have been building a visual effects industry and that has led to this big cinema that Telugu cinema makes. It is because of those artists and minds. I think this is a great time for anyone who is looking for a career in this sector," he told reporters.

According to the actor, Hyderabad is the ideal location for Eyeline Studios in India.

"It is a culturally easy place for anyone to live in. It is built for large shootings to happen. The convenience that a film person has in Hyderabad, it is not available in other part of the country. The infrastructure is also there to constantly support filmmakers, whether it is large studios or small production houses," he added.

(With Inputs From PTI)

