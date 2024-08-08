Hexaware Collaborates With UpGrad Enterprise To Train Workforce On Gen AI

Hexaware Technologies Ltd. has announced a partnership with upGrad Enterprise, the corporate skills and workforce development division of upGrad, to provide employees with training in advanced generative artificial intelligence concepts and tools.

Hexaware will work with UpGrad to train employees and enable them to develop solutions and address business challenges using Gen AI. Selection for the program will be based on a panel's assessment of employees who possess a strong technical or programming background, preferably in roles such as technical architect. The program will combine instructor-led training and e-learning modules.

“By empowering our employees with advanced skills in Gen AI, we are enhancing our internal capabilities and cultivating a team of Gen AI architects. We look forward to these architects designing innovative solutions that will drive value for our clients,” said Satyajith Mundakkal, chief technology officer for digital ITO and Gen AI services at Hexaware.

“With the global workforce undergoing a significant transformation, this partnership is part of our mission to equip professionals with the skills and expertise necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital and AI-driven economy. It's an endeavour to align Hexaware talent's capabilities with the evolving business landscape,” said Srikanth Iyengar, chief executive officer of upGrad Enterprise.

- With inputs from PTI.