Govt Tells Phone Makers To Install Sanchar Saathi By Default — What It Means For iPhone And Android Users

In a significant development, the government has mandated that all mobile phone manufacturers and importers 'pre-install' the 'Sanchar Saathi' application on devices sold and used in India. The Department of Telecommunications stated through a public order.

DoT's attempts to mandate the installation of the Sanchar Saathi app is aiming to curb digital fraud and rising cases of digital arrests as well as the sale of counterfeit devices in the nation's massive secondary smartphone market.

Manufacturers have been given 90 days to implement these changes and must submit a compliance report within 120 days