Govt Tells Phone Makers To Install Sanchar Saathi By Default — What It Means For iPhone And Android Users
Manufacturers have been given 90 days to implement these changes and must submit a compliance report within 120 days.
In a significant development, the government has mandated that all mobile phone manufacturers and importers 'pre-install' the 'Sanchar Saathi' application on devices sold and used in India. The Department of Telecommunications stated through a public order.
DoT's attempts to mandate the installation of the Sanchar Saathi app is aiming to curb digital fraud and rising cases of digital arrests as well as the sale of counterfeit devices in the nation's massive secondary smartphone market.
What the DoT order means for new device setup
As per the new order, buying a new mobile device - iPhone or Android - will see the government's security app already integrated. The DoT has also stated that the app must be 'readily visible and accessible' to users during the first-time setup of the said device.
The DoT order also prohibits manufacturers from restricting the app's access and functionalities. The government wants the app to not just be present on a mobile device but fully enabled. As such, the government requires OEMs to ensure the software is not 'disabled or restricted'.
What happens To existing Phones?
The government's directive is largely towards new phone purchases. But for phones already in the system but not yet sold, manufacturers are instructed to push the app via over-the-air software updates.
This could likely be the scenario in the case of all phones currently in use.
Why the Push for Sanchar Saathi?
Sanchar Saathi is not a new app, and the government has been positioning it as a consumer protection tool for quite some time now.
The primary goal for Sanchaar Saathi is to help citizens verify the genuineness of a handset through the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number before purchase.
This comes against the backdrop of India being a large second-hand market, where stolen or blacklisted devices are frequently resold, potentially making unsuspecting buyers accessories to crimes.
The mobile app would allow users to.
Report lost or stolen handsets.
Identify mobile connections registered in their name to detect fraud.
Access trusted contact details for financial institutions.