Expanding R&D Footprint: Samsung Semiconductor India Opens New Facility In Bengaluru

Samsung Semiconductor India Research, part of Samsung Electronics Co., opened its new research and development facility in Bengaluru with an aim to drive semiconductor R&D in India, while addressing the company's growing needs for advanced infrastructure.

This is SSIR's second office in Bengaluru, with a capacity to accommodate close to 1,600 professionals. Located at Bagmane Capital Tech Park in Angkor-West, the facility spans around 1,60,000 square feet.

The new campus features an open-plan layout across four floors, encouraging collaboration and agility, according to SSIR. There are designated hot-desking areas and over 60 meeting rooms, cafeteria, medical facilities, nap rooms and recreational areas for employees. Transport shuttle services are also available to enhance employee convenience.

"The new facility in Bengaluru embodies our commitment to expanding our footprint in India and enabling a vibrant environment for our exceptional team members. This new hub reinforces SSIR's standing as a crucial player in Samsung Semiconductor’s global innovation ecosystem as we open the doors to new opportunities,” said Balajee Sowrirajan, executive vice president and managing director at SSIR.

SSIR said that it currently has 4,500 employees and will add over 700 people to the workforce, including fresh graduates as well as lateral hires across teams in India.

The expansion comes as the semiconductor market size in India reached approximately $23.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to cross $80 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17.1%.

The massive growth in artificial intelligence is creating opportunities in the semiconductor market. Additionally, 5G deployment and subsequent rise in smartphones and smart home devices, along with increasing usage of semiconductors in electronics, communications, industrial automation and EV sectors, are expected to further drive demand.