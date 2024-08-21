Coforge Collaborates With Salesforce To Launch Sustainability Solution

Coforge Ltd., a digital services and solutions provider, announced that it is collaborating with Salesforce Inc. to launch Coforge Enzo, an environmental and net zero offering. With this offering, Coforge and Salesforce will help enterprises address decarbonisation challenges and measure and report on greenhouse gas emissions via sustainability consulting and diagnostic assessment services.

The solution will aim to streamline emissions data management by identifying, consolidating and transforming raw data from emission sources across operations. The offering will also automate carbon accounting with real-time emissions calculations and dashboards, enabling corrective and preventive actions.

“Embarking on a sustainability journey for a business demands a multifaceted approach that includes meticulous tracking and reduction of emissions, insightful ESG analysis and driving sustainable practices. Coforge Enzo combines the knowledge and expertise of Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud with Coforge’s project execution expertise,” said Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer of Coforge.

The solution will address various sustainability requirements, ranging from source data capture to industry-mandated sustainability reporting. The solution will automatically generate audit-ready sustainability reports compliant with global and regional regulatory standards, Coforge said.

“Sustainability is a key value at Salesforce. With Net Zero Cloud, our customers can manage their environmental, social and governance data in one place and connect it with other applications to create actionable insights that guide strategic decisions. We look forward to collaborating with Coforge to help companies accelerate their net zero journey,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, chief executive and chairperson, Salesforce India.