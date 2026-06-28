Forget Traffic. This Startup Wants Drones To Deliver Packages In Five Minutes

Bengaluru-based aerospace startup Airbound is aiming to deliver medicines, laboratory samples and small parcels in as little as five minutes through an autonomous drone network, with Andhra Pradesh set to become the launchpad for its large-scale expansion.

The Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation (APDC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbound to build a scalable aerial logistics network across the Amaravati Capital Region. According to *The Times of India*, the project is expected to begin operations in Guntur before expanding to as many as 10,000 drone flights a day across the state over the next year.

The initiative is part of Andhra Pradesh's efforts to develop drone-enabled logistics infrastructure and expand the use of unmanned aircraft in healthcare, logistics and e-commerce. According to *The Times of India*, the network will connect Amaravati, Vijayawada and Guntur to support faster movement of goods across urban, semi-urban and underserved areas.

Andhra Pradesh to host drone delivery network

According to *The Times of India*, APDC Managing Director and Chairman Geetanjali Sharma and Airbound Founder and Chief Executive Officer Naman Pushp signed the memorandum of understanding in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

The Amaravati Capital Region Drone Delivery Network will use drone-enabled logistics infrastructure to connect the three cities as part of the state's plan to expand aerial logistics.

Airbound said its drones can travel up to 25 miles at speeds of about 40 mph. The company said it has completed more than 700 medical delivery flights between clinics and laboratories and plans to scale operations to 10,000 flights a day across Andhra Pradesh.

Airbound bets on lightweight drone technology

According to the report, Airbound will deploy its blended-wing-body tailsitter aircraft technology for the project. The company said the aircraft is made from lightweight carbon fibre, weighs about 1.5 kg and has a payload ratio of 1.5:1, making it more efficient than conventional drone platforms.

According to the company, the aircraft could reduce delivery costs while improving the transport of commercial goods, medical supplies and essential items.

Airbound said its technology can deliver items at costs of up to 20 times lower than conventional logistics methods, supporting a point-to-point delivery model. According to *The Times of India*, the project is also expected to attract investment and create jobs in Andhra Pradesh's drone sector.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.