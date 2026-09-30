Apple Pay Explained: How To Set Up, Use And Check Device Compatibility - All You Need To Know

Apple Pay is now available in India, bringing Apple's contactless payment service to iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch users in the country. The service allows customers to make payments in stores, apps and on the web using eligible cards, without repeatedly entering card details or using a separate payment app.

At launch, Apple Pay supports Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards. Users can use the service at thousands of merchants across India, as well as anywhere that accepts NFC contactless payments. Support for Mac is expected soon.

“Apple Pay makes everyday payments with a card easy, secure, and private,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, highlighting the company's focus on simpler card payments without an additional app, PIN, or OTP at checkout.

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How To Set Up Apple Pay In India

Eligible Axis Bank customers can add their cards directly to Apple Wallet through the latest version of the Axis Bank app.

Alternatively, one can add a card through Apple Wallet following the below-mentioned steps -

Open the Wallet app on the iPhone.

Tap the plus (+) button.

Follow the instructions on the screen to add the eligible card.

Complete the verification process.

Once the card is added, Apple Pay is ready to use.

Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said the launch brings “greater choice and flexibility” to the bank's credit card customers, with support across both Mastercard and Visa networks.

How To Use Apple Pay At Stores

Once a card has been added, users can make payments at contactless terminals by bringing their Apple device close to the payment reader.

To pay with an iPhone:

Double-click the side button. On iPhones with a Home button, double-click the Home button.

Authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or the device passcode, if prompted.

Hold the top of the iPhone near the contactless reader.

Wait for the payment confirmation.

To pay with Apple Watch:

Double-click the side button on the Apple Watch.

Hold the display of the Apple Watch near the contactless reader.

Wait for the payment confirmation.

Apple Pay can also be used for purchases within apps and on websites through iPhone and iPad. Users can check out without repeatedly entering card, contact, shipping, or billing information.

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Which Devices Support Apple Pay?

For iPhone users, Apple Pay requires an iPhone XR or later running iOS 18 or later. On Apple Watch, the service requires an Apple Watch Series 6 or later running watchOS 11 or later, with the watch paired to an iPhone XR or later.

Apple Pay is also available for purchases through iPad, while support for Mac is expected to be added soon.

Where Can Apple Pay Be Used in India?

Apple Pay will be accepted at millions of merchants across India, including Apple Store locations, Blinkit, Chaayos, Comet, Croma, Interflora, Ixigo, Le15 Patisserie, Reliance brands, Tata 1mg and Zomato, among others.

Apple has also worked with payment service providers including Cashfree, JusPay, Mswipe, Paytm, PayU, Pine Labs, Razorpay and Worldline to bring Apple Pay to their merchant networks.

Visa India's Group Country Manager and South Asia chief, Suresh Sethi, described the launch as an important milestone for India's digital payments journey.

“The launch of Apple Pay in India marks an important milestone in the evolution of the country's digital payments journey,” he said.

How Does Apple Pay Protect Card Details?

As security is a key part of Apple Pay, the company uses tokenisation technology to ensure that every Apple Pay transaction is protected by a unique, cryptographically secured token, so card details are not shared with merchants.

“As India's digital economy accelerates and consumers seek seamless and secure payment experiences, the introduction of Apple Pay for our Axis Bank-issued Mastercard credit card holders ushers in a new era of contactless commerce, giving Indian consumers greater confidence and peace of mind with every transaction,” said Gautam Agarwal, Mastercard President of India and South Asia.

Users will also continue to receive the rewards and benefits offered by their cards when they use Apple Pay.

With the India launch, Apple Pay is now available in more than 90 countries and regions and works with over 11,000 bank and network partners worldwide.

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