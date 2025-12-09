Apple Fitness+ Set For India Launch on Dec. 15: Check Price, Features

Apple has announced that users in India can access its Apple Fitness+ subscription service from Dec. 15. The service offers a holistic wellness experience, combining trainer-led workouts and real-time data monitoring. This marks Apple Fitness+’s expansion into its 49th market globally.

The company describes this as the largest expansion for the service since it launched five years ago in 2020. Originally available in six countries, then extended to 21, Apple Fitness+ will now reach 49 regions around the globe.

“Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members,” Apple said in its newsroom post.

Buyers of a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2 from Apple or authorised resellers will be eligible for three months of free access to Apple Fitness+, provided their devices support the latest operating system.

Apple Fitness+ will provide Indian users with access to a dozen workout categories, including Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation. Sessions range from short five-minute routines to intensive 45-minute workouts. While the service can be used on an iPhone alone, pairing it with an Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3 allows users to monitor vital stats like heart rate, calories burned, and progress on their Activity rings.