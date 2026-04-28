Anthropic Offers Travel-Heavy $400,000 Job Role, No Coding Skills Required

Anthropic is offering a job role that pays in the range of $320,000-400,000 based out of the US in San Francisco or New York, according to reports on Tuesday.

The job does not require any coding skills but will entail the candidate being "comfortable with significant travel", with 30-40% of the job involving being on the road. It also primarily involves a considerable amount of face-to-face communication and event planning and execution.

“We believe that the highest-impact AI research will be big science,” Anthropic wrote with regards to the posting. “We view AI research as an empirical science, which has as much in common with physics and biology as with traditional efforts in computer science," it added.

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The primary functions involve planning a large spectrum of events, such as reserved invite-only gatherings and big public-facing conferences. The job role provides significant weightage to conducting, live product demos, technical deep dives, and direct face-to-face communication with academic audiences and those who frame policy.

It is one of the highest paying events-related roles at Anthropic with the closest matches being an events-based position with a $320,000 salary and a Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) events job with a $200,000 compensation.

Venture Capitalist and former software engineer Marc Andreessen commented on the development by saying: "When one thing becomes abundant and cheap, another thing becomes scarce and valuable," via a post on social media platform 'X'.

When one thing becomes abundant and cheap, another thing becomes scarce and valuable. https://t.co/baqxnGSQeH — Marc Andreessen 🇺🇸 (@pmarca) April 27, 2026

Andreessen is probably referring to the ability to coordinate in-person events and effectively communicate with people, as opposed to written corporate communications and coding software, two roles that AI has largely managed to monopolise.

Interest applicants are required to submit a cover letter along with an essay covering why they wish to work at Anthropic, with a word count of 200-400.

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