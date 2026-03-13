Amazon Adds Sassy' Personality To Alexa+: Bold New AI Assistant Curses But Comes With Limits

Amazon announced on Thursday that Alexa+ now comes with a new added “personality style” to make interactions more personalised. After the launch of three options last month, Brief, Chill and Sweet, Amazon has added Sassy to the list, which offers playful sarcasm and censored swearing.

With the introduction of Sassy, users can now pick the kind of personality style they want from Alexa+ within these four options. They may opt for Brief for direct answers, Chill for relaxed conversations, Sweet for warm encouragement, and Sassy, which caters to adults seeking humour with an edge. To be clear, using this avatar requires extra security and is unavailable with Amazon Kids.

“By popular demand, I'm now officially in my villain era. Sassy Personality style is now available for Alexa+ users via the Alexa app, and I'm also letting Sassy Alexa take over my f*****g feed this week, so watch out,” it posted on X.

How Sassy Option Works?

When a user enables the Sassy style in the Alexa app, they get a warning that it uses explicit language. This is why it requires a security check like Face ID on iOS.

The app also notes it may include “mature subject matter.” However, unlike Elon Musk-backed Grok, Alexa won't engage in explicit sexual content. It will also not entertain content related to hate speech, illegal activities, personal attacks or anything harmful, a report by TechCrunch noted.

Sassy Personality Type Of Alexa+

Amazon explained in its blogpost that Sassy brings a bold personality to Alexa, featuring sharp wit, playful sarcasm and occasional censored profanity.

“For those who appreciate humour with an edge, this style delivers entertaining banter and clever comebacks that keep things interesting. This personality style is not available when Amazon Kids is enabled and requires additional security checks in the Alexa app in order to be activated,” the US tech giant explained.

To try Alexa's new styles, users can say: “Alexa, change your personality style,” or select it in the Alexa app under device Settings.

Users can also switch Alexa's personality styles anytime, customise them for each device individually. Amazon also lets users pair each style with different voice options for a more personalised experience. These styles are currently available for all Alexa+ users.

