It appears that machines are not just coming after people's jobs. Alexander Liteplo, a software engineer, has come up with an all-new platform, called Rentahuman.ai, where instead of people hiring software to perform tasks, the exact opposite is happening: humans are joining as contract labour for autonomous agents.

In simple terms, it has been described as a platform for AI agents to “search, book, and pay humans for physical-world tasks.”

Launched by Liteplo, a crypto engineer at UMA Protocol, the platform allows AI agents to hire humans to perform real-life physical tasks.

At the time of its introduction, Liteplo claimed that he already had more than 130 people listed on the website, including an OnlyFans model as well as the CEO of an AI startup. Though the claim could not be verified, Futurism reported.

As per the official website, it has been visited more than 27 lakh times, with ‘total bounties' at over 11,000. So far, they have 1,76,641 humans 'rentable'.

Calling itself “the meatspace layer of AI,” the website's pitch is simple: “robots need your body.”

All that humans are required to do is to make a profile, mentioning their skills and location, besides setting up an hourly rate. Later on, the AI agents will contract these humans based on the task that needs to be done. After taking instructions from the AI bot, the humans then "do the thing" and submit proof about it. The website states that humans will get paid via crypto, which includes "stablecoins or other methods".

While AI agents already perform a wide range of tasks, what stops them is the embodiment necessary for completing many real-world tasks. To address this gap, Rentahuman.ai turns human presence into an on-demand service layer, Forbes reported.

An AI agent, via an API connection, will browse available people and send instructions based on prices humans set per request. Payment will be made when the task is completed.

Notably, these are not creative roles or something that requires long-term engagement. The tasks could be literally anything from picking up a package and shopping to in-person attendance at meetings or events.

These have been positioned as “meatspace tasks”, something that AI agents cannot perform without physical access. Reflecting the idea, the platform's tagline states, "AI can't touch grass. you can. get paid when agents need someone in the real world."

The payouts range from $1 for simple tasks like “subscribe to my human on Twitter” and go up to $100.

As per Forbes, RentAHuman resembles a gig marketplace like TaskRabbit or Fiverr. The difference here is the AI twist, with the requester designed to be software.

"This matters for enterprises deploying autonomous systems at scale. An AI managing logistics, procurement, or property portfolios can now close loops that once stalled at physical checkpoints. The human becomes an actuator rather than a decision maker," the report added.

