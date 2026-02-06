NSE Board Approves Setting Up Of Coal Exchange Subsidiary With Net Investment Of Rs 100 Crore

The board of National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, Feb. 76, 2026, approved the setting up of a coal exchange subsidiary while announcing the October-December quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q3FY26). According to the Mumbai-based stock exchange, the new subsidiary will be named National or Bharat or India Coal Exchange. For incorporating the coal exchange arm, NSE will infuse Rs 100 crore.

The coal exchange is subject to the regularory approvals by the Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP is appointed as the statutory auditors for the subsidiary integration, replacing PwC. In another board approval, NSE has also cleared the floating of its initial public offering (IPO), which would comprise only an offer-for-sale (OFS) with no fresh issue component.

The board's approval comes days after the SEBI granted its no-objection certification for the much-awaited IPO.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.