Buy, Sell Or Hold: Vedanta, Mazagon Dock, Nalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Vedanta Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd stock at an attractive price?

Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics Research Pvt., and Osho Krishan, chief manager-technical and derivative research at Angel One, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) (CMP: 351.9)

Chokkalingam: Hold at CMP

Metals are not for long term to hold.

Extremely cyclical

Not a great long-term hold

Vedanta (Rs 666)

Chokkalingam: Sell

Stock has played out, grew more than double

Sell if the stock rises

Kotak Mahindra Bank (CMP: Rs 419.85)

Osho: Hold or accumulate at CMP

Private sector bank looking positive.

Possibility of decent movement

Rs 430 is first resistance zone, if surpasses, can see bullish movement.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (CMP: Rs 2,370)

Chokkalingam: Hold at CMP

Demand for ship building will definitely increase.

Can give decent returns for three–four years.

Zensar Technologies (Rs 634.95)

Chakri: Continue to accumulate

IT sector under pressure because of Anthropic.

Think Future of IT is good.

Stock would be volatile.

Rapid Fire by Chokkalingam G and Osho Krishan

Zee Entertainment: Hold with a strict stop loss of Rs 84

Firstsource Solutions Ltd: Hold

REC: Hold

MCX: Buy for short term, with strict stop loss at Rs 2,200

Data Patterns (India) Ltd: Hold

ABB India: Hold for long term.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

