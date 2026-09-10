$1 Million Math Mystery Solved By 10,000 AI Agents In 88 Hours? OpenAI's Big Claim

OpenAI has made a potentially landmark claim in mathematics: an artificial intelligence system has produced a proof for the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem, one of the world's most famous unsolved mathematical challenges.

The company says the problem, which has remained unresolved for nearly 90 years, was tackled by about 10,000 AI agents working concurrently. According to OpenAI, the agents arrived at their reported solution in around 88 hours, generating nearly 2.7 million messages and using about 130 billion output tokens in the process.

The effort did not end with the AI-generated proof. OpenAI says another 17 hours were spent on formalisation and verification using Lean and GPT-6 Astra. The resulting work comprises a 165-page written proof, alongside a Lean formalisation that researchers can examine and test.

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The Navier-Stokes equations are fundamental to the mathematical description of fluid motion. They underpin research into how fluids such as air and water behave and have applications ranging from aircraft design and weather modelling to fluid dynamics.

The Millennium Prize problem asks whether smooth solutions to the three-dimensional Navier-Stokes equations can develop a singularity, essentially, whether fluid velocity can become unbounded within a finite period.

OpenAI says its reported proof shows that an initially smooth fluid can develop such a finite-time singularity under the conditions specified in its formulation.

While the Clay Mathematics Institute has attached a $1 million prize to each of its seven Millennium Prize Problems, a solution is not officially recognised simply because an individual or company announces a proof.

The institute's rules require a proposed solution to be published in a qualifying outlet, remain published for at least two years and gain general acceptance from the mathematics community before the prize can be considered.

OpenAI, according to the report, does not intend to claim the $1 million prize.

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That makes the announcement an extraordinary AI research claim rather than an officially certified solution for now. The crucial next step will be scrutiny by independent mathematicians, who will have to establish whether the proof is correct and whether it resolves the precise problem posed by the Clay Mathematics Institute.

If the proof survives that examination, however, the implications could stretch far beyond the Navier-Stokes problem.

The development would represent a significant shift in the role of AI in mathematics, from a tool that assists researchers to a system capable of generating, formalising and verifying arguments aimed at problems at the frontier of mathematical research.

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