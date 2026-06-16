Wimbledon 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Return Together With Doubles Wildcard Entry

American tennis legends Serena Williams and Venus Williams are set to reunite at Wimbledon 2026 after receiving a wildcard entry for the women's doubles competition. The iconic sisters have not been granted singles wildcards so far, although one singles wildcard remains available ahead of the tournament.

Serena, 44, recently returned to competitive tennis at Queen's Club, marking her comeback nearly four years after what was widely considered her farewell appearance at the 2022 US Open. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who owns seven Wimbledon titles, is currently competing in doubles alongside Karolina Muchova in Berlin before teaming up with Venus at the All England Club.

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Venus, 45, has endured a difficult singles campaign in 2026, losing all seven of her matches. However, she enjoyed success in doubles earlier this year when she partnered with Katie Boulter to secure a win at the Madrid Open.

The sisters will return to Wimbledon as one of the most successful doubles pairings in tennis history. Together, they have captured six women's doubles titles at Wimbledon, with their first triumph coming in 2000 and their most recent in 2016.

Meanwhile, former British No. 1 Dan Evans was not awarded a men's singles wildcard for what is expected to be the final tournament of his career. Retiring former Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka received a wildcard entry, along with Grigor Dimitrov.

On the women's side, French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska earned a singles wildcard following her impressive run at Roland Garros.

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Wimbledon gets underway on June 29, with the Williams sisters' reunion expected to be one of the tournament's biggest attractions.

The siblings have played a transformative role in modern tennis since emerging in the 1990s, combining for 30 Grand Slam singles titles and 12 Wimbledon singles crowns. Their appearance at Wimbledon will mark their first tournament together since the 2022 US Open, which was Serena's last event before stepping away from the sport.

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