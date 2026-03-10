When Is Team India's Next Match? Check Opponents, Series, Schedule And More

India's triumphant night in Ahmedabad, where captain Suryakumar Yadav led the side to the T20 World Cup 2026 title, marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. The Men in Blue will next host Afghanistan in a home series starting in June 2026.

The tour will begin with a one-off Test, marking India's first match after their world title triumph, and will be followed by a three-match ODI contest.

Full Schedule Of Afghanistan's Tour Of India 2026

Date Time (IST) Match Venue June 6 9:30 a.m. Test Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh June 14 1:30 p.m. 1st ODI Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala June 17 1:30 p.m. 2nd ODI Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow June 20 1:30 p.m. 3rd ODI MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

A tour of England will follow the Afghanistan series. Here is its full schedule:

Full Schedule Of India's Tour Of England 2026

Date Time (IST) Match Venue July 1 11 p.m. 1st T20I Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street July 4 7 p.m. 2nd T20I Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester July 7 11 p.m. 3rd T20I Trent Bridge, Nottingham July 9 11 p.m. 4th T20I County Ground, Bristol July 11 11 p.m. 5th T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton July 14 5:30 p.m. 1st ODI Edgbaston, Birmingham July 16 5:30 p.m. 2nd ODI Sophia Gardens, Cardiff July 19 3:30 p.m. 3rd ODI Lord's, London

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Schedule Released? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Image

Although India will not return to international action until the opening ball of the first Test against Afghanistan in June, the intervening months offer little respite for the players. Fresh from their World Cup triumph, several members of the victorious squad will immediately turn their attention to franchise duties with the IPL 2026 campaign set to begin on March 28.

India's one-off Test against Afghanistan on June 6 will require the players to quickly readjust their approach. After the explosive T20 style that defined their triumph in Ahmedabad, the team will need to embrace the patience, discipline and tactical resilience that define red-ball cricket.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the ODI in Dharamshala on June 14. The match will mark the team's return in the iconic blue colours and begin the countdown towards the ODI World Cup next year, with senior figures Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the Indian line-up.

Attention will eventually turn to the 2027 ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia during October and November. India's one-day side is presently led by Shubman Gill, with Shreyas Iyer serving as his vice-captain.

The countdown to the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League has entered its final phase, with the tournament set to begin on March 28. The competition will run through to May 31 and will feature the highest number of games staged in a single season.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah Goes 7-0 In T20 Finals: Dominant World Cup Spell Rekindles 'GOAT' Debate

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.