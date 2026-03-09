Jasprit Bumrah Goes 7-0 In T20 Finals: Dominant World Cup Spell Rekindles 'GOAT' Debate

While the 'Greatest of All Time' debates often focus on prolific run-scorers or mystery spinners, the 2026 T20 World Cup final has put one player front and center of that argument, a man who simply refuses to lose. Following India's 96-run demolition of New Zealand on March 8, Jasprit Bumrah's record in T20 cricket finals now stands at a perfect 7-0.

In a sport defined by razor-thin margins and constant fluctuation in momentum, Bumrah has become the ultimate mathematical outlier.

Following India's victory in Ahmedabad, Bumrah has now featured in seven T20 finals, across franchise and international cricket, and won all seven, repeatedly delivering match-defining spells when the stakes were highest. In a format where a single over can swing an entire match, his presence in finals has consistently tilted the balance in favour of his team.

In the 2026 T20 World Cup final, Bumrah delivered a Player of the Match performance with his best-ever T20I figures of 4/15. On a surface widely described as a batting “belter”, Bumrah conceded just 15 runs at an economy of 3.75, less than half of New Zealand's overall scoring rate of 8.36.

However, the Ahmedabad final was only the latest example of a pattern that has followed Bumrah throughout his career.

Across seven T20 finals, Bumrah has consistently produced decisive game-defining spells.

Bumrah's Record In T20 Finals

2026 T20 World Cup Final vs New Zealand

Figures: 4/15 (4 overs)

Bumrah produced the defining spell of the match, removing Rachin Ravindra with his very first delivery. He later returned at the death to castle Mitchell Santner, James Neesham and Matt Henry with a series of pinpoint yorkers - all deceptively slow.

2025 Asia Cup Final vs Pakistan

Figures: 2/25 (3.1 overs)

In a high-pressure clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, Bumrah once again proved decisive with the ball. Bowling two overs in the powerplay and returning at the deatch, Bumrah gave away just 2/25 to help bowl out Pakistan for just 146.

2024 T20 World Cup Final vs South Africa

Figures: 2/18 (4 overs)

With South Africa threatening to chase down the target, Bumrah bowled the 16th and 18th overs and conceded only six runs across the two overs, halting the momentum of the chase and swinging the match back toward India.

The Indian quick was named Player of the Tournament for his incredible haul of 15 wickets while maintaining a miserly economy of just 4.17.

2020 IPL Final: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Figures: 0/28 (4 overs)

While wicketless, Bumrah delivered crucial pressure in the powerplay and death overs, allowing Trent Boult to strike early and setting the tone for Mumbai Indians' then record-setting fifth IPL title win.

2019 IPL Final: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Figures: 2/14 (4 overs) - Player of the Match

Defending 149, Bumrah's high-intensity spell choked the CSK middle order and proved decisive in one of the tightest finals in IPL history, which Mumbai Indians won by 1 run. He gave away just 9 runs in his first 3 overs and finished with 2/14, recording an economy rate of just 3.50 in a Player-of-the-Match performance.

2017 IPL Final: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Figures: 2/26 (4 overs)

In another intense low-scoring finale, Bumrah's dismissal of MS Dhoni turned the momentum in Mumbai Indians' favour during a tense defence of 129. Bumrah nabbed figures of 2/26, playing a pivotal role in another 1-run victory for MI.

2016 Asia Cup (T20) Final vs Bangladesh

Figures: 1/13 (3 overs)

In a rain-shortened match, Bumrah delivered the most economical spell of the game, preventing Bangladesh from reaching a competitive total. He trapped Tamim Iqbal LBW in the powerplay and gave away just 13 runs to restrict hosts Bangladesh to 120/5.

