PE Firm True North Sells 3.6% Stake In Anthem Biosciences For Rs 1,261 Crore

Mumbai-based True North on Monday divested a 3.6% stake in Anthem Biosciences for Rs 1,261 crore through an open market transaction.

Private equity firm True North, through its affiliate Viridity Tone LLP, offloaded a total of 2,03,13,795 shares representing a 3.62 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Anthem Biosciences, as per the bulk deal data on the BSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 621.11 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 1,261.71 crore.

At the December 2025 quarter ending, Viridity Tone LLP's holding in Anthem Biosciences stood at 3.80%.

ALSO READ: Iran War Jitters Send India VIX Soaring Nearly 100% In A Month — Bears To Dominate Nifty?

Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) and SBI MF have collectively acquired 93,01,020 shares or 1.65% holding in Anthem Biosciences at an average price of Rs 621.10 apiece.

This took the combined deal value to Rs 577.68 crore.

Other buyers of Anthem Biosciences' shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of Anthem Biosciences fell marginally to close at Rs 660 apiece on the BSE.

Anthem Biosciences is a fully integrated contract research, development and manufacturing organisation.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.