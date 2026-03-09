'False Flag Operations': Iran Rejects Claims Of Role In Attacks On Turkey, Azerbaijan, Cyprus

Iran has denied allegations linking it to reported attacks in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Cyprus, reiterating its commitment to maintaining stable ties with neighbouring countries. Speaking at a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed claims that Iran was behind the incidents, stressing that Tehran prioritises friendly relations and respect for sovereignty in its regional diplomacy.

While responding to questions about alleged covert operations in Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Cyprus, Baqaei said Iran has consistently emphasised the need to maintain constructive ties with neighbouring states, Tasnim News Agency reported. He added that preserving good relations and respecting national sovereignty remain fundamental principles of Iran's foreign policy.

Iran says defensive response is its right

The spokesperson, according to Tasnim News Agency, said that if the territory of another country is used to carry out attacks against Iranian citizens, Tehran retains the right to respond under international law. However, he stressed that such defensive measures should not be interpreted as hostility toward other nations. Addressing accusations that Iran launched projectiles toward Azerbaijan, Turkey and Cyprus, Baqaei said the claims were unfounded.

“Such projectiles were not launched by Iran,” he said, adding that authorities in Cyprus had indicated that no such incidents had taken place.

Warning against ‘false flag' operations

Baqaei also warned against what he described as “false flag operations”, saying Iran has repeatedly cautioned about such tactics. He alleged that Israel has a history of carrying out such actions. The spokesperson further referred to recent acts of sabotage reported in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, urging countries in the region to carefully assess developments and avoid hasty diplomatic reactions.

Iran-Azerbaijan dialogue continues

Baqaei also mentioned a recent conversation between the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan, expressing hope that Tehran's constructive approach would be reflected in future statements from Baku. He reiterated that any attack against Iran would be met with what he described as a legitimate and lawful response, regardless of the source.

Escalating regional conflict

The comments come amid escalating tensions in the region following the assassination of Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, along with several senior military officials and civilians on Feb. 28. Iran has accused the United States and Israel of launching a large-scale military campaign against the country after the killing.

Citing Iranian officials, Tasnim News Agency reported that the strikes involved widespread aerial attacks on both military and civilian targets across Iran, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure. In response, the Iranian armed forces have launched retaliatory strikes using missiles and drones against what Tehran says are American and Israeli positions in the region and in Israeli-controlled territories.

