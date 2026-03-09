Get App
Is Iran Activating Sleeper Cells Abroad After Khamenei's Death? US Intercepts Encrypted Message

Encrypted Transmission Intercepted by US Raises Concerns Over Possible Sleeper Asset Activation

The communication reportedly originated from a new station capable of international rebroadcasts.
Photo: Unsplash/Mohamed Marey

The United States has intercepted encrypted communications believed to have originated in Iran that could potentially act as an “operational trigger” for sleeper assets operating outside the country, according to a federal alert circulated among law enforcement agencies.

The alert, reviewed by ABC News, refers to “preliminary signals analysis” of a transmission described as “likely of Iranian origin.” The message was reportedly relayed across several countries shortly after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Iranian supreme leader was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28.

According to the alert, the intercepted communication was encoded and appeared to be intended for “clandestine recipients” who hold the required encryption key. Authorities say such transmissions are typically designed to deliver instructions to “covert operatives or sleeper assets” without relying on the internet or cellular networks.

Also Read: Is Vladimir Putin Unwell? Coughing Episode In Leaked Video Sparks Fresh Health Speculation

“It's possible the transmissions could be intended to activate or provide instructions to prepositioned sleeper assets operating outside the originating country,” the alert stated.

The communication reportedly originated from a new station capable of international rebroadcasts. Officials said this development has prompted increased scrutiny.

“While the exact contents of these transmissions cannot currently be determined, the sudden appearance of a new station with international rebroadcast characteristics warrants heightened situational awareness,” the alert said.

Despite the concerns, the notice emphasised that there is “no operational threat tied to a specific location” at this stage. However, it has advised law enforcement agencies to intensify monitoring of suspicious radio-frequency activity.

If confirmed, the findings could reinforce concerns among Western security officials that sleeper cells positioned abroad may be activated in retaliation following the recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

