'Cheetahs Cross Half-Century': India's Population In Wild Tops 50 As Jwala Gives Birth To Five Cubs At Kuno

The population of cheetahs in India has now crossed 50 after Jwala, a Namibian cheetah and a third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav informed on Monday.

Announcing the development, in a post on micro-blogging platform ‘X', Yadav said, “Cheetahs cross half-century. A moment of great pride for Project Cheetah as Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah and a successful third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today at the Kuno National Park.”

He added, “with this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs had risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil and another important milestone in India's cheetah conservation journey.”

ALSO READ: Heatwave: IMD Issues Warning For Several States; Mumbai, Ahmedabad On Yellow Alert - Check Forecast

He noted that the achievement “reflected the dedicated efforts, skill and commitment of veterinarians, field staff and all those involved who continue to work tirelessly on the ground.” With the addition of these cubs, the total cheetah population in India has now reached 53, he said.

Describing the event as significant for wildlife conservation, Yadav expressed hope for the growth of Jwala and her cubs, stating, “A historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation. May Jwala and her cubs grow strong and race ahead, carrying India's cheetah story to even greater heights.”

Cheetahs cross half-century ????



A moment of great pride for Project Cheetah as Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah and a successful third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today at the Kuno National Park.



With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33,… pic.twitter.com/tzxYYmLPtM — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) March 9, 2026

This development comes days after Gamini, a South African cheetah, became a mother for the second time, giving birth to four cubs on Feb. 27.

ALSO READ: Watch: Surat Firefighters Recover Rs 2 Lakh After Family Accidentally Dumps Cash During Puja Immersion

According to a report by PIB, on Feb. 28, Yadav released nine cheetahs, six females and three males, received from Botswana into quarantine enclosures at Kuno National Park.

The cheetahs are currently undergoing an acclimatisation and health monitoring phase before they are gradually released into the larger park landscape.

About Project Cheetah

The cheetah had been extinct in India for nearly seven decades. Project Cheetah, India's cheetah reintroduction program, was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sept. 17, 2022, with the release of eight cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Highlights STEM, Skill Development And Women's Participation In Post-Budget 2026 Webinar

The Project Cheetah is the world's first intercontinental large wild carnivore translocation project.

Between 2022 and 2023, a total of 20 cheetahs were imported from Namibia and South Africa as part of this initiative.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.