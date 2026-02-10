USA Vs Pakistan: Throwback To The 2024 T20 World Cup Super Over Upset And What To Expect Today

When Pakistan squared up against co-hosts USA at the T20 World Cup 2024 in Dallas, few would've expected what was to come. USA turned up the heat as they pushed the game into a Super Over where the Men in Green seemingly crumbled under pressure in a meltdown that will long be remembered as one of the greatest World Cup upsets.

USA's confidence in that game was in full display right from the start as they invited their much fancied opponents to bat first. With Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam opening, the plan could have backfired but Saurabh Netravalkar ensured that didn't happen.

The Mumbai-born USA pacer, got rid of Rizwan in the second over and Nosthush Kenjige built on that by striking in the next over, sending back Usman Khan. Riding that momentum, Ali Khan removed Fakhar Zaman in the fifth over, restricting Pakistan to 30/3 inside the powerplay.

Both Netravalkar (2/18) and Kenjige (3/30) were excellent on the day as they refused to let Pakistan build any momentum. When Shadab Khan (40 off 25 balls) began to cut loose, sharing a 72-run partnership with his captain Babar (44 off 43 balls). Kenjige returned to the attack in the 13th over and struck twice in two deliveries, getting rid of Shadab before sending Azam Khan back on a Golden Duck.

With Pakistan setting a target of 159 for USA to overcome, captain Monank Patel (50 off 38 balls) took charge, setting the tone right from the off. He found able support in Andries Gous (35 off 26 balls) as together the pair put together a 68-run stand off just 48 balls.

Pakistan fought back at the death though as Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf got rid of both batters in consecutive overs, leaving USA with 45 needed off the final five overs. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi delivered tight overs, leaving Rauf with 15 to defend in the final over.

With 12 runs needed off the final three deliveries, Aaron Jones (36* off 26 balls) launched Rauf over the ropes before Nitish Kumar (14* off 14 balls) played a beautiful lofted drive over mid-off on the final delivery to push the game into a super over.

Super Over Drama

Pakistan seemed to crumble under the pressure in the Super Over as Mohammad Amir bowled three wides, during which the batters also stole an extra run each time. He even conceded runs off an overthrow with a total of 18 runs and just one wicket coming off that Super Over despite USA managing just one boundary.

Netravalkar who was outstanding in the game, then showed Amir how it's done as he restricted Pakistan to just 13/1 to seal a famous win.

Relive the highlights from that edge-of-the-seat thriller below:

The American fairytale continues ????????????



USA beat Pakistan in one of the biggest results in #T20WorldCup history and are ready to take on India next.



Get your tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/lafvvyC9f6 pic.twitter.com/lQb39FzHlo — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 6, 2024



Who Will Take Centre-Stage This Time Around?

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan looked impressive in their tournament opener against Netherlands as he scored a fighting 47 off 31 balls, in an innings decorated with four fours and two sixes. His opening partner Saim Ayub took a more belligerent approach, racing to 24 off just 13 balls before miscusing a drive to mid-off. Pakistan will hope both batters give them another quick start today.

While the middle-order crumbled for Pakistan, Faheem Ashraf (29* off 11 balls) bailed his team out with a stunning display of power-hitting at the death to give his team a winning start.

Salman Mirza was the pick of the bowlers against the Dutch finishing with a three-wicket haul. However, strike-bowler Afridi (1/28) looked off-colour and the Men in Green will be hoping he's firing on all cylinders today.

The USA come into this game on the back of a 29-run defeat against co-hosts India. However, they'll be spurred by the form of pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25) who struck thrice in a single over to silence the Wankhede and give India a scare in the powerplay.

However, Netravalkar (0/65) had a poor outing and his team will be hoping the experienced pacer is able to put that behind him and rediscover his form.

Among the batters, Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37 off 31 balls), Shubham Ranjane (37 off 22 balls) and Milink Kumar (34 off 34 balls) were the only ones to get to double-figures and this is something USA will have to work on improving if they hope to repeat their exploits from the previous World Cup.

