WATCH: Daniil Medvedev Smashes Racquet Seven Times After Career-First 'Double Bagel' Collapse

Daniil Medvedev's Monte Carlo Masters campaign unravelled in extraordinary fashion on Wednesday, April 8, as the World No. 10 suffered a career-first 6-0,6-0 defeat to Italian wildcard Matteo Berrettini in just 49 minutes.

The Russian's miserable afternoon in Monaco, peaked midway through the second set of his second-round clash, when Medvedev snapped smashing his racquet seven times as the crowd inside Court Rainier III taunted him with trademark ‘Oles'.

With his racquet completely mangled at the end of his onslaught, Medvedev walked to the courtside bin to dump the broken racquet before resuming play.

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Watch the moment of Medvedev's meltdown here:

A Career-First Double-Bagel Collapse

The outburst was merely a symptom of the events unfolding on court. Medvedev's 6-0, 6-0 dismantling was his first ‘double bagel' defeat of his professional career.

The former World No. 1, made 28 unforced errors and five double-faults and hit just 36% of his first serves throughout the match. Medvedev was handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct for his outburst.

Meanwhile, Berrettini, ranked No. 90, delivered what he later described as "one of the best performances of my life." The 29-year-old said, "I think I missed three shots in the entire match. I think the game plan was perfect and my weapons were working."

Berrettini moves into the Round of 16 where he will face either Joao Fonseca or Arthur Rinderknech.

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For Medvedev, the defeat raises immediate questions about his readiness for the clay season with Roland Garros coming up next month. Entering Monte Carlo, he had already acknowledged the challenge of transitioning surfaces.

“I don't feel natural on clay… your body and mind start feeling like a hard court and you have to change that,” he said earlier this week.

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