T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Edge Afghanistan In Monumental Double Super Over Thriller

In an absolutely exhilarating match in the T20 World Cup 2026, South Africa overcame Afghanistan in a maddening double Super Over thriller in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The match had everyone at the edge of their seats and glued to the screens as it had absolutely everything.

This will go down as one of the greatest matches in T20 history and will be long remembered by everyone who witnessed it. For South Africa, this would be seen as the match where they didn't "choke" in crucial World Cup matches. And for Afghanistan, this would be hard to take as they looked to be within touching distance of winning the match.

Sent in to bat, South Africa rode on a 114-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickelton (61) to post a competitive 187/6. In reply, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a 42-ball 84 to lay the foundation, but Afghanistan were bowled out for exactly 187 in 19.4 overs, forcing the match into its first Super Over.

South Africa : 187 for 6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 59, Ryan Rickelton 61; Azmatullah Omarzai 3/41, Rashid Khan 2/28).

: 187 for 6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 59, Ryan Rickelton 61; Azmatullah Omarzai 3/41, Rashid Khan 2/28). Afghanistan: 187 all out in 19.4 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 84; Lungi Ngidi 3/26).

In the first Super Over, Afghanistan scored 17 for no loss with Azmatullah Omarzai striking two fours and a six off Lungi Ngidi. South Africa matched the total, with Tristan Stubbs hitting a six off the final ball to take the contest into a second Super Over.

Batting first in the second Super Over, South Africa scored 23, powered by David Miller's 16. Rahmanullah Gurbaz clobbered three sixes in-a-row but Keshav Maharaj kept his nerve as Afghanistan fell short and ended at 19/2 to hand South Africa a dramatic victory.

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

