T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table After Day 11: Australia Knocked Out, New Zealand Through To Super 8s

Day 11 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 began with a match between New Zealand and Canada in Chennai. Batting first Canada scored 173/4 thanks to a brilliant hundred by opener Yuvraj Samra. The 19-year-old hit 110 in 65 balls and became the first player from an Associate Nation to notch a T20 World Cup hundred. He also became the World Cup's youngest centurion.

New Zealand's chase started slowly as they lost two wickets just for 30 runs. However, an unbeaten partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips steered New Zealand to the target in just 15.1 overs. While Ravindra scored 59 off 39 balls, Phillips amassed 76 off just 36 balls. The victory ensured New Zealand became the second team from Group D to qualify for the Super 8s.

The second game of the day was to be played in Pallekele between Zimbabwe and Ireland. The match was forced to be abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain. The abandoned game made the biggest headline of the tournament thus far, as it ensured Australia's early exit from the tournament.

The former champions had suffered defeats against Zimbabwe and co-hosts Sri Lanka and to have any chance of qualifying for the Super Eights, they needed Ireland to beat Zimbabwe at any cost. That did not happen and Zimbabwe followed Sri Lanka's footsteps and qualified for the next round.

The final game of the day took place between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. Scotland put up a competitive total of 170/7 on the back of opener Michael Jones innings of 71 off 45 balls. Kushal Bhurtel's 43 from 35 balls followed by Dipendra Singh Airee's unbeaten 50 off 23 deliveries ensured that Nepal ended their campaign with a victory.

Here's how the standings look after Day 11 of the T20 World Cup 2026

Group A Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate India (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 3.05 USA 4 2 2 0 4 0.788 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 4 -0.403 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 2 -1.352 Namibia 3 0 3 0 0 -2.443

Group B Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate Sri Lanka (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 2.462 Zimbabwe (Q) 3 2 0 1 5 1.984 Ireland 4 1 2 1 3 0.150 Australia 3 1 2 0 2 0.414 Oman 3 0 3 0 0 -4.546

Group C Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate West Indies (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1.820 England (Q) 4 3 1 0 6 0.201 Scotland 4 1 3 0 2 0.184 Italy 3 1 2 0 2 -0.588 Nepal 4 1 3 0 2 -1.349

Group D Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate South Africa (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1.477 New Zealand (Q) 4 3 1 0 6 1.227 Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 2 -0.215 UAE 3 1 2 0 2 -0.797 Canada 3 0 3 0 0 -1.865

(Q: Qualified for Super Eights)

