T20 World Cup 2026: India Score 256/4 Vs Zimbabwe, Shatter Multiple Records

Indian batters went hammer and tongs as they took the Zimbabwe bowlers to the cleaners during their crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights clash in Chennai on Thursday. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and opted to bowl first but his decision backfired as India posted a gigantic total of 256/4 in 20 overs.

The Men in Blue were belligerent from the word go as Abhishek Sharma (55 off 30 deliveries) and Hardik Pandya (50 off 23 balls) hit fifties and were well supported by the likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma - basically, all of the top six batters got in amongst the runs, and quickly.

India broke numerous batting records en route to their mammoth total. Here is a look at the records that were created during the Indian innings:

1. India's Highest Total In T20 World Cups

The 256/4 is India's highest score in men's T20 World Cup matches. The team's previous highest score was 218/4 against England in Durban during the inaugural edition of the tournament. The score is also the second-highest total by a team in a T20 World Cup match. The highest score ever achieved is 260/6 by Sri Lanka in a match against Kenya in the 2007 edition.

2. 17 Sixes!

Indian batters collectively smashed 17 sixes during the innings. It is now the the joint most by the team in a T20 World Cup innings surpassing the 15 against Australia in Gros Islet in 2024. The most number of sixes hit by a team in a T20 World Cup match is 19. That record is jointly shared by the West Indies and the Netherlands.

3. Strike Rate Over 150

Each of the six players who batted for India registered a strikerate of over 150. This became the first instance of six (or more) batters who scored over 20 runs at a strike rate of 150+ in a T20 World Cup innings.

4. Dot Balls

The Indian innings had only 26 dot deliveries. It is the joint-fewest in a completed 20-over innings in T20 World Cups, along with South Africa's 26 dots in the 2016 T20 World Cup match against England at the Wankhede.

