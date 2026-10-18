South Africa Vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

South Africa will host Australia in the second match of the three-Test series at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Sunday, October 18.

Australia thrashed the Proteas by 214 runs in the first Test in Durban. Australian batter Matt Renshaw was the star of the match, scoring 190 in the first innings before following it up with a valuable knock of 82 in the second innings.

With the ball, Josh Hazlewood was Australia's standout performer, claiming eight wickets in the match. He also registered his career-best Test bowling figures, taking six wickets for 49 runs in 16.5 overs.

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Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will look to turn their fortunes around in the second Test, with the series on the line. The hosts will aim to bounce back and level the series, while Australia will look to extend their lead and seal the series in Gqeberha.

Both teams will also be keen to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the 2027 World Test Championship final. The Test series follows South Africa's 2-1 victory over Australia in the three-match ODI series.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Quick Glance

Tour Australia tour of South Africa, 2026 Format Test cricket Match 2nd Test Date October 18, 2026 Start Time 1:00 p.m. IST Live Telecast And Streaming Fancode app, Eurosport TV Network Venue St George's Park, Gqeberha

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Date and Time

The second Test between Australia and South Africa begins on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (IST). The toss will be held at 12:30 p.m.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Venue

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will be played at St George's Park, Gqeberha, South Africa.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Live Telecast in India

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test will be broadcast live on Eurosport TV Network in India.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming in India

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India.

South Africa Vs Australia Test Series: Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi (injured), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Sam Harper, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

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