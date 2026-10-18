Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Aus vs NZ Match Live On TV And Online

Defending champions Australia Women will begin their three-match T20I series against New Zealand Women on Sunday, October 18, at North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

Australia will enter the contest with confidence after winning the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, while New Zealand will look to challenge the hosts in the opening match of the series.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I: Date And Time

The 1st T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Sunday, October 18, from 1:45 p.m. IST.

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I: Venue

The 1st T20I between Australia Women and New Zealand Women will be played at the North Sydney Oval, in Sydney.

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I: Live Telecast

No broadcaster has been confirmed as of now.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

The live stream of the New Zealand Women tour of Australia will be available on the Fancode App and Website with an active subscription.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women:

New Zealand Women:

Form (Most Recent First)

Australia Women: W-W-W-W-W

New Zealand Women: L-L-W-W-L

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women T20I: Preview

Australia defeated the hosts England by seven wickets in the T20 World Cup final at Lord's in July to claim their seventh title.

The team will now look to carry that momentum into the home series under captain Sophie Molineux, whose involvement has been monitored as she recovers from a hip injury.

New Zealand, led by Melie Kerr, will aim to make a strong start against the reigning world champions.

The White Ferns are ranked fourth in women's T20Is and will be keen to produce a competitive performance against an Australian side that has dominated the format.​

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women T20I: Squads

Australia Women: Sophie Molineux (captain), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll and Georgia Wareham.

New Zealand Women: Melie Kerr (captain), Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe and Izzy Sharp.

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