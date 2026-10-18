Elon Musk Listed Among Ravan’s Faces in Lucknow’s Poster

The appearance of Elon Musk on a controversial Dussehra poster in Lucknow has drawn attention ahead of the festival. The poster titled "Bharat Virodhi Dashanan Ravan" (Ravan with ten heads representing those allegedly against India), reportedly features political leaders, foreign public figures and other personalities.

The posters were reportedly put up at several intersections in Lucknow by an organisation called the Sanatan Raksha Sangathan. The poster features 10 faces - Atiq Ahmad as Ravana, along with Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mukhtar Ansari, Elon Musk, Ilhan Omar, Muhammad Yunus, George Soros, and Prashant Bhushan.

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The posters group Indian opposition leaders, international public figures and individuals associated with criminal cases under a common theme that accuses them of acting against India's interests.

As we near the festival of Dussehra, the posters put up in Lucknow use Ravan's ten-headed form to present a political message against all the personalities depicted including Musk.

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