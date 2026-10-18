19 Dead, 7 Arrested: What Went Wrong At Kolkata's Chorbagan Puja Pandal?

Footwear lay scattered outside Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal after a Saturday evening crowd crush killed 19 people and injured dozens. Seven people, including organisers and those responsible for crowd control, have been arrested.

The stampede broke out around 7:40 pm on Saptami, as revellers crowded the popular pandal. An exit gate reportedly collapsed under crowd pressure.

Investigators are examining whether a loudspeaker announcement and whistles from private security guards triggered the rush.

What Set Off The Crowd?



West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said preliminary information from officials pointed to an announcement by the organisers.

“According to initial reports by the officials at the spot, the incident occurred owing to an announcement on the loudspeaker by the puja organisers,” he said after visiting the injured at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

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What was announced remained unclear.

Adhikari said relatives of two victims had also alleged that private security guards blew whistles, prompting people waiting outside to rush forward. The sequence of events remains under investigation.

Organisers And Security Personnel Arrested



Those arrested include puja committee secretary Raj Kumar Sewda and vice-president Santanu Dubey.

Police also arrested Biplab Mukherjee, who was involved in constructing the bamboo structure; Koushik Saha and Pintu Dey, who were responsible for crowd control; and private security incharges Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal.

The arrests come as authorities examine crowd management and safety arrangements at the venue.

“Lives Of People Are More Valuable Than Themes”

Adhikari urged organisers across Kolkata to provide adequate lighting and sufficient entry and exit gates.

“Many pandals are dimly lit in the name of theme puja,” he said. “Lives of people are more valuable than themes.”

Forensic personnel, the police Special Task Force and the Fire Brigade have been assigned to investigate the site.

Several major pandals, including Tala Pratyay, Alipore Sarbojanin, Chetla Agrani and Ballygunge Sarbojonin, were asked to temporarily stop admitting visitors. Official programmes, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled pandal visits, were postponed. Nearly 3,500 Durga Pujas are being held across Kolkata.

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