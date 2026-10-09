South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

South Africa will host Australia in the first of a three-match Test series at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, October 9. Both teams will look to strengthen their bids to qualify for the 2027 World Test Championship final. The series follows South Africa's 2-1 win in the three-match ODI series.

The second Test will be played in Gqeberha from October 18-22, followed by the third in Cape Town from October 27-31.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Quick Glance

Details Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay Information Tour Australia tour of South Africa, 2026 Format Test cricket Match 1st Test Date October 9, 2026 Start Time 1:00 p.m. IST Live Telecast And Streaming Fancode app, Eurosport TV Network Venue Kingsmead, Durban, South Africa

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Date and Time

The first Test between Australia and South Africa begins on Oct. 9, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (IST). Toss will be held at 12:30 p.m.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Venue

The first Test between Australia and South Africa will be played at Kingsmead in Durban, South Africa.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Telecast in India

The South Africa vs Australia 1st Test will be broadcast live on Eurosport TV Network in India.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming in India

The South Africa vs Australia 1st Test will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India.

South Africa Vs Australia Test Series: Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi (injured), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Sam Harper, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

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