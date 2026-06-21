PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women's Hockey Team On Winning FIH Nations Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women's team for emerging as winners in the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup and said they played exceptionally well throughout the tournament.

India defeated hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final to win their second FIH Women's Nations Cup title and secured promotion to the FIH Women's Pro League in Auckland on Sunday.

"Indian hockey players bring pride and joy! Congratulations to the women's team for emerging as winners in the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

ALSO READ: World Boxing Cup 2026: Jyoti Strikes Gold; India Bags Three More Silvers

The prime minister said the team played exceptionally well throughout the entire tournament.

"Best wishes to the team. May this win inspire several others to play hockey," he said.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Ever Cricketer To Play 200 T20Is

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.