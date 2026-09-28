Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK vs HK Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final

Pakistan will face Hong Kong in the first quarter-final of the Asian Games 2026 men's T20 competition on Monday, September 28, in Nisshin, Japan. The match will begin at 5:30 a.m. IST in India, with rain also potentially affecting the contest.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: Date and Time

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong game will start at 9:00 a.m. local time, which is 5:30 a.m. (IST) in India on Sept. 28.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Venue:

The Asian Games Men's T20I 2026 clash sees Pakistan and Hong Kong, China, face off at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin.

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Pakistan vs Hong Kong: Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Hong Kong match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong: Live Streaming In India

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Hong Kong match will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong T20 Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played: 2

Pakistan Won: 2

Hong Kong Won: 0

Pakistan have won both of their previous T20I meetings with Hong Kong. They beat Hong Kong by 68 runs in 2023 and by 155 runs in 2022.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong T20 Probable XI

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Shiv Mathur, Yasim Murtaza(c), Shahid Wasif(w), Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Nasrulla Rana, Hafeez Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Haider Ali, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin: Weather Forecast

Heavy rain and wet weather are likely to threaten the Asian Games men's cricket quarter-final between Pakistan and Hong Kong at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has forecast wet weather for the Nisshin and greater Nagoya area

What Happens If Pakistan vs Hong Kong Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

If the Pakistan vs Hong Kong quarter-final is completely washed out and no result is possible, the higher-seeded team will advance to the semi-finals under the tournament's knockout rules. Pakistan are the seeded Full Member side in this quarter-final.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Preview

Pakistan enter the quarter-final after receiving direct entry as one of the seeded Full Member teams, while Hong Kong reached the knockout stage after finishing second in Group B. Hong Kong lost to Malaysia in their opening game before beating Oman by 41 runs to secure their quarter-final place.

Pakistan will be led by Sahibzada Farhan, with a squad featuring Saim Ayub, Haider Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas and Usman Khan. The PCB had named a 15-member squad for the tournament, with Farhan as captain.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, will rely on experienced campaigners including Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan and Ehsan Khan.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asian Games 2026: Squads

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Anas Khan, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Hafeez Khan, Shiv Mathur, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Rana Nasrulla, Nizakat Khan, Rajab Hussain, Shahid Wasif, Ayush Shukla

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

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