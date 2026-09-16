Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Seeks Neutral Venue Or Shift Of Tournament From India

Pakistan asked the Asian Hockey Federation on Wednesday to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue, citing the "sensitive bilateral situation" with host India.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has sought either a complete shift of the tournament or a neutral venue for Pakistan's matches to ensure the team's uninterrupted and full participation in the men's Asian Champions Trophy.

PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that he had requested the Asian Hockey Federation to either move the entire tournament or shift Pakistan's matches to a neutral venue.

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"The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials," Wani said in the statement.

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Pakistan's Participation In Asian Champions Trophy

India will host the Asian Champions Trophy for men this year. The competition will be held in Mohali and Jalandhar, Punjab, from October 27 to November 5.

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, had earlier claimed that Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the Asian Champions Trophy. However, a senior official of the PHF denied this, according to reports.

Asian Champions Trophy Participating Teams

India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and South Korea are the participating nations in the premier regional event. Pakistan skipped last year's Asia Cup in India due to political tensions between the two countries.

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(With PTI Inputs)

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