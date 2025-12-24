New Zealand Tour Of India: Blackcaps Announce ODI, T20I Squads
New Zealand have named their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming India tour. Michael Bracewell will captain the ODI side, while Mitchell Santner returns to lead the T20Is.
New Zealand Cricket late on Tuesday announced the ODI and T20I squads for their tour of India which commences next month. The Blackcaps will be playing a three-match ODI series followed by a five-game T20I series. The ODI series begins on Jan. 11, 2026.
Allrounder Michael Bracewell will be captaining New Zealand's ODI squad in the absence of regular skipper Mitchell Santner. Santner is missing from the ODI squad as he is nursing a groin injury. But he will be arriving in India to lead New Zealand's T20I squad. The T20I series will get underway from Jan. 21.
Kane Williamson is a noteworthy absentee from New Zealand's ODI squad. The veteran, who stepped down from the white-ball captaincy last year, is committed to play SA20, South Africa's premium Twenty20 franchise cricket tournament.
The Kiwis' ODI squad will have upcoming talents in Jayden Lennox (left-arm finger-spinner), Kristian Clarke (bowling allrounder), Adithya Ashok (leg-spinning allrounder), Josh Clarkson (fast-bowling allrounder) and Michael Rae (pacer).
Among these players, Lennox and Clarke are yet to make their international debuts. Ashok has played three international matches (two ODIs and a T20I). Clarkson has a collective experience of 11 international games (three ODIs and eight T20Is) and Rae has featured in only two Tests, having made his debut against the West Indies last month.
The players in the ODI squad who have the experience of playing in India are Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson and Will Young.
New Zealand ODI squad:
Michael Bracewell (captain), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.
ALSO READ
India vs New Zealand T20I And ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venues, Squads, Where To Watch
The T20I squad boasts of more familiar names like Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi. The likes of Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne Finn Allen and Tim Seifert (all currently busy playing T20 leagues) are expected to join the T20 squad at the back end of the series as the ICC T20 World Cup nears.
New Zealand T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi.
Bracewell, Conway, Foulkes, Jamieson, Mitchell and Phillips are the six players who are part of both the T20I and ODI squads.
Your BLACKCAPS ODI and T20I squads for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in India next month ð®ð³— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 23, 2025
Congratulations to Jayden Lennox who earns his maiden international call-up!
Fullstory at https://t.co/3YsfR1Y3Sm or the NZC app ð² #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/lbwgJ4bmrN
New Zealand tour of India schedule:
ODI series: 1st ODI in Vadodara on Jan. 11, 2nd ODI in Rajkot on Jan. 14, and 3rd ODI in Indore on Jan. 18.
T20I series: 1st T20I in Nagpur on Jan. 21, 2nd T20I in Raipur on Jan. 23, 3rd T20I in Guwahati on Jan. 25th, 4th T20I in Visakhapatnam on Jan. 28 and 5th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Jan. 31st.
India has announced the T20I squad that will take on New Zealand but are yet to declare the squad for the ODI series.