New Zealand Tour Of India: Blackcaps Announce ODI, T20I Squads

New Zealand Cricket late on Tuesday announced the ODI and T20I squads for their tour of India which commences next month. The Blackcaps will be playing a three-match ODI series followed by a five-game T20I series. The ODI series begins on Jan. 11, 2026.

Allrounder Michael Bracewell will be captaining New Zealand's ODI squad in the absence of regular skipper Mitchell Santner. Santner is missing from the ODI squad as he is nursing a groin injury. But he will be arriving in India to lead New Zealand's T20I squad. The T20I series will get underway from Jan. 21.

Kane Williamson is a noteworthy absentee from New Zealand's ODI squad. The veteran, who stepped down from the white-ball captaincy last year, is committed to play SA20, South Africa's premium Twenty20 franchise cricket tournament.

The Kiwis' ODI squad will have upcoming talents in Jayden Lennox (left-arm finger-spinner), Kristian Clarke (bowling allrounder), Adithya Ashok (leg-spinning allrounder), Josh Clarkson (fast-bowling allrounder) and Michael Rae (pacer).

Among these players, Lennox and Clarke are yet to make their international debuts. Ashok has played three international matches (two ODIs and a T20I). Clarkson has a collective experience of 11 international games (three ODIs and eight T20Is) and Rae has featured in only two Tests, having made his debut against the West Indies last month.

The players in the ODI squad who have the experience of playing in India are Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson and Will Young.