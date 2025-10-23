NDTV Launches Golf ProAm At NDTV World Summit 2025
NDTV announced the launch of the NDTV Golf ProAm at the recently concluded NDTV World Summit 2025, according to a press release.
The news company is anticipating it to be the most exclusive event on India’s corporate golf calendar.
The event's format draws from the global tradition of ProAm tournaments, where professionals and amateurs play together, offering corporate executives the opportunity to test their skills alongside seasoned veterans of the sport while building connections beyond the boardroom.
The NDTV ProAm will travel across India — from Delhi to Bengaluru, from Mumbai to Kolkata — for an exclusive multi-city circuit.
The launch was staged at the recently concluded NDTV World Summit, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Among those attending were Kapil Dev, Cricket legend and President of the Professional Golf Tour of India; Amandeep Johl, chief executive officer of PGTI; Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa; David Howell, member of the DP World Tour for 27 years; and Ajeetesh Sandhu, winner of seven professional titles, including two at the international level.
"Golf in India has long been a sport associated with precision, discipline, and leadership. While its popularity has grown steadily, especially among corporate executives, the sport has often lacked the kind of scale and broadcast platform that cricket and other mainstream sports enjoy," NDTV said in the release.
"The NDTV ProAm aims to bridge this gap, offering golf the profile, visibility, and stage it deserves — while also creating a new space for corporate leaders to engage in a competitive yet collaborative format," it added
"The sport with the maximum potential in India right now is golf. India is going to produce all the top champions of the world. Our demographic is very young – our average age is just 28. For the next 30 years, the world’s top golfers will come from India," Amitabh Kant said at the launch.
Echoing this sentiment, former India Cricket Captain Kapil Dev said, "This is one game where you can play at whatever age you are. It’s very difficult for a cricketer or footballer to roll their arm at 50. Here, you can play with your father, your grandchildren, your friends, your wife. That’s why this game is so big."
"As golfers, thank you so much for starting this. The media still hasn’t taken it up the way it should. When I heard that you were trying to do a Pro-Am, I can’t tell you how happy we were – and how happy the golfers were. They said, at least we will come on television," Kapil Dev added.
The NDTV ProAm also represents a natural extension of NDTV’s growing portfolio of marquee properties. In recent years, the network has diversified into creating flagship platforms that go beyond television — from business summits to cultural festivals and live experiences.
"The ProAm, as the newest addition, reflects NDTV’s commitment to blending sport, leadership, and lifestyle into formats that resonate with both participants and audiences," the firm said.
The tournament will be broadcast and amplified across NDTV’s television and digital platforms.
Rahul Kanwal, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of NDTV, set out the vision for the tournament - "We are very excited about this ProAm because it gives golf in India the kind of scale and platform that sports like cricket typically get. It deserves that profile and that stage. That is what we hope to do with NDTV ProAm."