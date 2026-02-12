IPO GMP: Fractal Analytics vs Aye Finance IPO Grey Market Trends Ahead Of Listing

The subscription window for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance closed on Wednesday. The IPOs continue to remain in focus among investors and grey market traders. The IPO of Fractal Analytics was fully subscribed, whereas the initial public offering of Aye Finance remained undersubscribed on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

The Fractal Analytics IPO was a book build issue of Rs 2,833.9 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares, amounting to Rs 1,023.5 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.01 crore shares, worth Rs 1,810.40 crore, whereas the Aye Finance IPO was a book build issue of Rs 1,010 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 5.50 crore shares, valued at Rs 710 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.33 crore shares, valued at Rs 300 crore.

Here's a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs ahead of their listing on Monday, Feb 16.

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Fractal Analytics IPO stood at Rs 2 per share on Feb. 12. This indicates an expected listing price of Rs 902 per share, a gain of 0.22% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

Fractal Analytics IPO Key Details

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 857 to Rs 900 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors had to bid for a single lot size of 16 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,400.

The subscription window for the IPO was open from Feb. 9-11.

The IPO was subscribed 2.66 times on Day 3.

The Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Feb. 12. Shares of Fractal Analytics are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Feb. 16.

Fractal Analytics is an analytics and artificial intelligence company that serves industries such as consumer packaged goods, insurance, retail, healthcare, and life sciences.

Aye Finance IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Aye Finance IPO was Rs 0.35 on Feb. 12, indicating a near flat listing for the offer. Investors can expect a marginal listing gain of 0.27% when the stock debuts next week.

Aye Finance IPO Key Details

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 122 to Rs 129 per share.

Retail investors could participate in the IPO by bidding for a single lot comprising 116 shares, leading to an investment of Rs 14,964.

The IPO opened for subscription from Feb. 9-11.

The IPO was subscribed 0.97 times on Day 3.

The Aye Finance allotment status is proposed to be finalised on Feb. 12. Shares of Aye Finance will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Feb. 16.

Aye Finance is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that offers secured and unsecured small business loans for working capital.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.